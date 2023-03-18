CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Buys $378,837.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $378,837.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CTO opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.93 million, a PE ratio of -209.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,982.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

