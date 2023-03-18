CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Buys $378,837.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTOGet Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $378,837.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CTO opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.93 million, a PE ratio of -209.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,982.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.