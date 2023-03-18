Gregory B. Maffei Sells 6,584 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Formula One Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
