Gregory B. Maffei Sells 6,584 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

