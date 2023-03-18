Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 20,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,503,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,207,273.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.
- On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.
- On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,706.80.
- On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $394,800.00.
- On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $288,832.60.
- On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $205,759.24.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,410 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $103,926.10.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $35,539.68.
Legacy Housing Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.46 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $523.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
