Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 23,385 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $378,837.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

PINE stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Stories

