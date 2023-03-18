Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells $449,800.00 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $449,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,098.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
