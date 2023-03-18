Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.03.

Porch Group Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 474,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,166,581.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,569,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,999,944.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,412,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,720. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Porch Group by 66.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 426,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 261,536 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Porch Group by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,638,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 287,535 shares during the last quarter.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

