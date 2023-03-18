Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Inventiva Trading Up 2.9 %

IVA opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVA. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Inventiva by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 982,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

