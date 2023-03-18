Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVAGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Inventiva Trading Up 2.9 %

IVA opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVA. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Inventiva by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 982,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.