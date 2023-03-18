Citigroup Downgrades Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Stories

