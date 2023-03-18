Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells $409,461.15 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $141,476,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.