Joy Driscoll Durling Sells 7,500 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $447,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,829.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:PCOR opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.62. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
