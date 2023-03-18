Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) PT Raised to $6.00

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,144,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,314,000 after acquiring an additional 143,747 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,292,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 73,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

