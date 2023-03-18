Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) PT Raised to $6.00

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.
Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 8.6 %
NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.
Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.
