Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $220,263.68 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28.

On Thursday, February 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $227,388.72.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $69.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.23, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $127.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.