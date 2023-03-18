Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Acquires 5,297 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.