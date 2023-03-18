Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.56, but opened at $31.01. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 408,298 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.
A number of research analysts have commented on TITN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $684.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
