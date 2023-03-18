Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.56, but opened at $31.01. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 408,298 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TITN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 72,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 257,428 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 604,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $684.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Titan Machinery Company Profile



Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Stories

