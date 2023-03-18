ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Director Buys $224,000.00 in Stock

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) Director Sally Crawford purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $224,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZimVie Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. ZimVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on ZimVie from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of ZimVie

About ZimVie

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

