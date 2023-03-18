Kim Homenock Sells 27,063 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stem Stock Down 3.0 %

STEM stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STEM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

About Stem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

