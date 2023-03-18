Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Buys A$228,130.00 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Rating) insider Timothy Poole acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.26 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of A$228,130.00 ($152,086.67).

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.52.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th. Aurizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

