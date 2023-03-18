Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $6.14. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Burford Capital shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 1,238,732 shares trading hands.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

About Burford Capital

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.