John David Parker Sells 4,974 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $153,995.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.3 %

MMI opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $58.33.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.61). Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $262.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.