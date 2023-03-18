Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.88, but opened at $71.82. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 257,159 shares trading hands.

The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,570,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at $864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.18.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

