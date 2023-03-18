Frederick V. Moore Sells 3,350 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pathward Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

