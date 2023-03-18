Helmy Eltoukhy Purchases 8,600 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GH stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $77.72.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
