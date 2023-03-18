Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 27th

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Arcos Dorados has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arcos Dorados has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

ARCO opened at $7.81 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Rayliant Investment Research purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,417,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

