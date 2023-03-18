G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $14.05. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 172,983 shares.

The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIII has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $189,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

