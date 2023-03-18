Insider Buying: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Purchases $160,950.00 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) EVP Carol Jean Severyn purchased 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.30 per share, with a total value of $160,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at $576,308.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $104.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Further Reading

