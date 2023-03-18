JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.07, but opened at $27.67. JOYY shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 107,635 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 281.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YY. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Tobam grew its position in JOYY by 74.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

