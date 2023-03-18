Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Acquires $197,550.00 in Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 5,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.51 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Lee Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Daniel Lee Jones purchased 2,495 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,736.10.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $4,623,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 350.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

