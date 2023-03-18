Insider Selling: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) SVP Sells 4,780 Shares of Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading

