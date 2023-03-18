Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.