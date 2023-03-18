Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.11.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Down 5.2 %

Big Lots stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $351.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 589,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 418,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 251,079 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,384,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.