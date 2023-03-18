FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Allegro MicroSystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allegro MicroSystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGM. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ALGM opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.71. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 259,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

