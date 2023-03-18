Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.57.
Vacasa Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of VCSA stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $411.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87.
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
