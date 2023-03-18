Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 244.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

