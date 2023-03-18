Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HUM opened at $495.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Humana has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.39.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,623 shares of company stock worth $17,456,436. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,529,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.