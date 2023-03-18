StockNews.com Lowers Globe Life (NYSE:GL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.14.

Globe Life Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of GL opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.96. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,900 shares of company stock worth $12,593,525. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

