DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CEO Sells $12,109,352.32 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $144.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

