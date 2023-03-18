Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $23.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COGT. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

