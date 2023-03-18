SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski Sells 75,000 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,664,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,627,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 6.4 %

SKYT stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 4.78.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 96.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

