UNIUM Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.30 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $94.30 million and approximately $1,235.44 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNIUM has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for approximately $32.42 or 0.00118007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00372455 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,434.98 or 0.27071369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 32.65842093 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,522.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.