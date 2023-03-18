Fruits (FRTS) Price Reaches $0.0003

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fruits has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $307,322.69 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fruits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00372455 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,434.98 or 0.27071369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.