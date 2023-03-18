Rakon Price Reaches $0.22 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a market cap of $53.24 million and $24,211.95 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rakon has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

