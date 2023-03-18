HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. HI has a total market capitalization of $32.93 million and approximately $629,782.13 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00033452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019892 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003593 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00208189 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,474.82 or 0.99996455 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01167784 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $599,561.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

