Braintrust (BTRST) Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Braintrust token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00003158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Braintrust has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $69.58 million and approximately $762,007.50 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00372455 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,434.98 or 0.27071369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Braintrust

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

