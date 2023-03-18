YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $220.48 million and approximately $242,943.78 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.01119523 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $231,955.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

