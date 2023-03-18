Lumi Credits Tops 24 Hour Volume of $466.54 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $466.54 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

