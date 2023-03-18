TrueFi Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $97.56 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $97.56 million and $36.60 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,390,660 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 980,390,659.7106754 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.10048021 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $38,833,130.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

