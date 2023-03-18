Fei USD Tops 1-Day Volume of $746,085.14 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $419.50 million and $746,085.14 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00033452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019892 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00208189 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,474.82 or 0.99996455 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96952582 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $785,526.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.