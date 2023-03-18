OmniaVerse Tops 24 Hour Volume of $222,898.95 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $222,898.95 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

