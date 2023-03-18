Substratum Market Cap Achieves $139,225.25 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $139,225.25 and approximately $8.14 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00033452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002000 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019892 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003593 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00208189 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,474.82 or 0.99996455 BTC.

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036349 USD and is down -24.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

