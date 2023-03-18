WeBuy Price Reaches $3.18 on Major Exchanges (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00011574 BTC on major exchanges. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $159.00 million and $1.59 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WeBuy

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

